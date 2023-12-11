2 people die in weekend head-on crash in Billings Heights

Two people died in a Saturday morning two-vehicle fatal crash in Billings Heights, the result of one driver crossing into the oncoming turn lane to pass several vehicles, Billings police said Monday.

The two who died were described only as a 44-year-old man and a 60-year-old man.

Billings Police Lt. Matt Lennick said in an email that the 44-year-old man was driving north on Lake Elmo Drive at what witnesses described as a high rate of speed just after 7 a.m.

The driver passed other northbound vehicles by entering the turn lane, which switches into an incoming lane north of Wicks Lane, according to Lennick.

He never merged back into his lane and collided head with the vehicle driven by the 60-year-old man, killing both, Lennick said.

A portion of Lake Elmo Drive was closed Saturday during the investigation.