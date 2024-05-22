2 taken to hospital following school bus crash near Lockwood

Update 3:30 p.m. The bus was from the Shepherd School District, according to authorities.

Two people were taken to the hospital Wednesday morning following a crash involving a school bus and another vehicle on Interstate 90, according to the Lockwood Fire District.

The crash was reported at 8:33 a.m. at mile marker 452, which is at the bridge spanning the Yellowstone River. Firefighters did not say which direction the lanes were moving.

Ten people were treated at the scene, and two others on the bus were taken to a hospital emergency room, a Montana Highway Patrol trooper told Q2 News. The trooper told Q2 News he believed they suffered minor injuries, but their condition was not confirmed.

Authorities also did not identify which school district owned the bus.

One lane of interstate traffic was blocked for about 90 minutes during the incident.

Lockwood Fire responded with an engine and an ambulance, Billings Fire responded with an engine and the Montana Highway Patrol also responded.

Lockwood firefighters asked motorists to slow down when encountering an emergency scene to avoid additional crashes.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.