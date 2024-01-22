2024 Race to the Sky canceled due to a lack of snow

HELENA — The 2024 Race to the Sky has been canceled due to a lack of snow according to organizers.

The annual dogsled race, a qualifier for the Iditarod, was slated to happen February 9-13.

Board Member Pam Beckstrom told MTN it was an unfortunate but necessary decision to make for the safety of the teams.

There was already a lack of snow in several parts of the course and warmer temperatures and rain have not improved conditions.

Last year, more than 150 dogs and 17 mushers participated in the 300 and 100-mile-long races.

The race is a big boon for the Lincoln area economy and organizers say they’re already looking towards 2025.