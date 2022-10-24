3 people die in Judith Basin County crash

GREAT FALLS - Three people died in a two-vehicle crash in Judith Basin County on Saturday.

Judith Basin County Deputy Coroner R.J. Brown said in a news release that the head-on crash happened just after 5 p.m.

The collision was near mile marker 23 on US Highway 87, about two miles east of Geyser.

Brown identified the victims as 53-year-old Lukas Rankin of Great Falls, 38-year-old Adam Ridgeway of Geyser, and 44-year-old Niki Ridgeway of Geyser.

MTN News

All three died at the scene.

Responding agencies included Geyser Fire, Ambulance and Extraction, Judith Basin County Sheriff, and Montana Highway Patrol.

No other details have been released. We will update you if we get more information.

The Montana Highway Patrol and the Judith Basin Sheriff's Office are continuing to investigate the crash.