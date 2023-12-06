Watch Now
NewsMontana News

Actions

64 new officers graduate from Montana Law Enforcement Academy

Montana Law Enforcement Academy
MT DOJ website
Montana Law Enforcement Academy
Montana Law Enforcement Academy
Posted at 10:42 AM, Dec 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-06 12:42:30-05

HELENA — Sixty-four new officers who will serve in 15 agencies across the state graduated from the Montana Law Enforcement Academy (MLEA) in Helena earlier this week.

MLEA provides basic and advanced training for state, county, city, and tribal law enforcement officers throughout the state.

"I’m proud of today's graduates who have proven they have what it takes to face unique challenges ahead in their career as crime and drugs continue to wreak havoc on lives across the state,” Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen said. “There is no doubt they will serve Montana with great integrity and courage."

Two of the officers who graduated — Jaia Wagman and Nash O'Hara — are members of the Missoula Police Department.

Click here to view the full list of the officers who graduated.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader