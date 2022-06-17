72-year-old Man Drowns at Rock Creek

ROCK CREEK — A 72-tear-old man has drowned after his raft capsized in Rock Creek.

Granite County Sheriff received a report of a capsized raft near the Hog Back on Rock Creek, west of Philipsburg. A 72 year old Minnesota Man that was wearing a life jacket was thrown from the raft. Bystanders attemped to resuscitate the man but efforts were not successful. a

Granite County Sheriff says the investigation into the matter is ongoing. They remind those going on the water that Rock Creek is exceptionally high, and anyone floating is encouraged to wear life jackets and use extreme caution.