Abortion restrictions nixed in Montana town

MANHATTAN - A town council meeting was held last week in Manhattan to consider city-level abortion restrictions.

“They were packed last night,” said Mayor Glen Clements. “Every single seat was taken and every square inch of floor space had someone standing on it.”

Mayor Clements said that the community flocked to their council meeting to weigh in on an ordinance containing a heavy topic.

“It would ban any kind of abortion or abortion-related products from being mailed into the town,” said Mayor Clements.

Mayor Clements says it was councilman Josh Powel’s idea.

“He called me and asked to have this Sanctuary for the Unborn item on the agenda,” said Mayor Clements.

So, what are Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn?

“Sixty-five cities and two counties in America have passed ordinances that keep abortion out of their communities,” said Mark Lee Dickson, the founder of the Texas-based Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn.

He said they’re traveling through Montana to meet with community leaders hoping to make Montana free of abortion.

But, at Thursday night’s meeting, the ordinance was nixed after residents voiced their opinions.

“It was about 7-1 against it so overwhelmingly against it.

In fact, it was Mayor Clements who cast a tie-breaking vote against the proposed ordinance. I spoke with several different Manhattan residents who said they were against restricting abortion.

One resident even said mayor Clements would be “crazy to make such a decision.”

“One of the reasons I voted the way I did was because of the amount of people opposed to it,” said Clements

As for Dickson with Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn…

“Even though it was nixed, it’s far from over,” said Dickson. “I am not planning on leaving Manhattan Montana forever.”