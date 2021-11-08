Additional rail system to help businesses deliver at Butte industrial park

BUTTE — Butte-Silver Bow recently held a golden spike ceremony to celebrate the near completion of a new rail line at a business park.

The final spike was ceremoniously hammered in Friday afternoon to wrap up the Port of Montana/Montana Connection Rail Expansion Project that was four years in the making.

The project adds about three miles of rail to the industrial park southwest of Butte to allow more businesses to load and transport goods and materials.

John Emeigh - MTN News The $11 million project is expected to be completed by the end of the month.

The project could attract more businesses to the industrial park.

“Montana Connections and the Port of Montana have an impact on the whole of southwest Montana. These are the kind of businesses that attract folks from all over southwest Montana to be employed here. They’re good-paying, primary sector jobs,” said Butte Economic Development Director Kristen Rosa.

