Age progressed image of missing Montana girl released by NCMEC

BROWNING - The National Center For Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) has released a new image showing what a missing Browning girl might look like on September 5, 2023, her sixth birthday.

Arden Pepion disappeared in the Two Medicine area on April 22, 2021, at the age of 3. She was with her uncle and his girlfriend when she was reported missing.

Despite a 10-day search, teams only found footprints leading to the river and a boot believed to be Pepion's.

The age-progressed image was created by a forensic artist at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Anyone with information about Arden or her disappearance is asked to contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Blackfeet Tribal Police Department at 406-338-4000.