'Already rebuilding': Montana woman cleans up after Hurricane Idalia

BILLINGS — Heather Greenwood has spent the last few days cleaning up debris, mud and other belongings that were pushed into the yard of the Cedar Key Bed & Breakfast after Hurricane Idalia ripped through the island town of Cedar Key.

“There are a lot of people that lost everything,” Greenwood said on a video call with MTN News on Sunday. “It’s amazing how angry that sea can get.”

Greenwood, the manager of the bed and breakfast, said the business was fortunate not to have as much damage as others around it. She said once the business can get a large propane tank, they can open up to offer places to stay for others coming to the island to help with the cleaning process.

Greenwood and the owner of Cedar Key Bed & Breakfast went inland to Greenwood's home during the tropical storm.

Michael Bobbitt

“This is the first time I’ve actually been through (a hurricane) that created this much devastation close to home,” Greenwood said.

For the last four years, Greenwood has spent her summers living and working in Cedar Key. In the winter, she lives in Montana.

"You don’t even think about the water being that scary when you’re from somewhere like Montana,” she said.

Greenwood is from Eureka and said Cedar Key is very similar because of the people's ability to come together in a time of need.

"You know, being from Eureka, a little tiny town, with no stoplights, no restaurants, Cedar Key is a lot like that. Very close-knit, very hard-working community and they’re all going to be back up and running in no time,” she said. “So much of the island is already rebuilding.”