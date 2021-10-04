UPDATE: 8:28 a.m. - Oct. 4, 2021

GREAT FALLS - The AMBER Alert for Ashawntic Lambert has been canceled.

Ashawntic has been located and is now with law enforcement personnel.

The Roosevelt County Sheriff's Office thanks everyone for their assistance.

(first report: 7:47 a.m. - Oct. 4, 2021)

The Montana Department of Justice has issued an AMBER Alert for Ashawntic Ronee Lambert, a 3-day-old girl.

Lambert is 18 inches long and weighs six pounds, 11 ounces, with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to the Roosevelt County Sheriff's Office, Lambert is under the care of BIA Social Services and was abducted from Trinity Hospital by her non-custodial parents on Sunday, October 3, at about 11:30 p.m.

Her father is Shawn Bradly Jackson, a 47-year-old man with black hair and brown eyes. He is 6 feet tall and 148 pounds.

Her mother is Vivian Samantha White Lambert, a 33-year-old woman with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5'4" tall and 139 lbs.

They are believed to be in a black GMC Acadia missing its back window and driving on a donut tire.

Ashawntic is premature, meth-addicted, and needs emergency medical care.

If you have any information on Ashawntic, Vivian or Shawn, please call the Roosevelt County Sheriff's Office at 406-653-6240 or call 911.