AMBER Alert issued for Roosevelt County teen girl

AMBER Alert for 15-year old Dana Lee Johnston
Posted at 12:47 PM, Sep 16, 2021
GREAT FALLS — The Montana Department of Justice has issued an AMBER Alert for 15-year old Dana Lee Johnston.

According to the Roosevelt County Sheriff's Office, Dana was assaulted on Wednesday night (September 15, 2021) by two unidentified females.

The Sheriff's Office says that a woman named Cheri Granbois then dragged Dana into a black, dual-cab pickup truck with a toolbox in the back.

Dana is 5’6”, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a striped, white shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information on Dana Johnston or Cheri Granbois, please call the Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office at 406-653-6240 or call 911.

