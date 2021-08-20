AMBER Alert issued in Montana for two children

GREAT FALLS — Montana has joined with several other states to issue an AMBER Alert because the suspect and victims are believed to have entered Montana.

The Oregon State Police requested the Alert for six-year old Arson Mangum and eight-year old Manson Rowley. They were abducted from Price, Utah, on Wednesday, August 18, at 1:00 am.

The suspect has been identified as Derek Michael Rowley: 33 years old, 6 feet tall, with blonde hair, unknown clothing description.

He was last seen driving a 2004 Gold Chevrolet Silverado, Washington license C66780T which is possibly hauling a white fifth-wheel travel trailer, Washington license 51311AE.

Sheriff Jeff Wood of Carbon County, Utah, said on Friday that there is an order of protection that forbids Rowley from having contact with the children. Sheriff Wood also said that Rowley has threatened to harm himself and the children.

The AMBER Alert has been issued in Utah, Nevada, Oregon, and Idaho.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Oregon AMBER Alert Tip Line at 1-866-526-2375 or call 911.