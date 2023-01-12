AMBER Alert test across Montana planned for Friday

GREAT FALLS - The Montana Department of Justice plans to conduct a test of the AMBER Alert system on Friday, Jan. 13 at approximately 10 a.m.

The agency said in a news release that when a child is abducted under life-threatening circumstances, seconds count.

An AMBER Alert can be issued to alert the public to assist law enforcement in searching for and saving the child.

Montana has launched 54 AMBER Alerts over the last 20 years, and all 76 children involved have been located.

During the test on Friday, a message will be broadcast on cell phones, Montana TV and radio stations, the National Weather Service Emergency Alert System, NOAA Weather radio, the Montana Lottery, and the Montana Department of Transportation 511 information line.

No action is required by the public during the test. People can provide feedback to MT DOJ by clicking here .

The AMBER Alert program started in Texas in 1996 after 9-year-old Amber Hagerman was abducted and murdered. In response to community concern, broadcasters in the area teamed up with law enforcement agencies to establish a program capable of quickly distributing information about child abductions to the general public. In memory of Amber, the program was called the AMBER Plan – America’s Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response.

The criteria for the MT DOJ to issue an AMBER Alert are:

There is reasonable belief by law enforcement that a child has been abducted or has disappeared under suspicious circumstances.

The missing child is age 17 years or younger, or has a proven mental or physical disability.

The law enforcement agency believes the child is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.

There is enough descriptive information about the victim and abduction for law enforcement to issue an AMBER Alert to assist in the recovery of the child.

The child’s name and other critical data elements, including the Child Abduction flag, have been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) computer.

The agency also sometimes a Missing/Endangered Person Alert (MEPA) to find runaways and missing children, children involved in custody disputes, and missing adults. The criteria for issuing a MEPA are: