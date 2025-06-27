Ambulance driver dies following crash in Carbon County

BILLINGS — A Clarks Fork Valley EMS ambulance driver who was involved in a two-vehicle crash on June 16, 2025, has died.

Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan said in a news release on June 25 that Everett Edwards died Tuesday from injuries he sustained in the crash.

The crash happened on Highway 310 between Fromberg and Bridger at about 3:30 p.m.

Edwards was driving the ambulance responding to a call when it was involved in a collision with a pickup truck.

The driver of the pickup was also injured in the crash.

Edwards had been a member of emergency services in the Clarks Fork Valley for more than 40 years, McQuillan said.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, Edwards was 84 years old; he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

A service for Edwards will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Fromberg Public School Gymnasium.

