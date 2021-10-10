Antler auction in Billings raises more than $250K for Montana wildlife programs

BILLINGS - A recent auction of confiscated antlers, hides, and horns in Billings raised more than $250,000 for state wildlife programs.

The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks said in a press release the money raised at the auction held Sept. 25 in Billings will fund conservation and restoration programs throughout the state.

The auction included antlers, horns, hides and skulls that were confiscated by FWP over the last four years. Most of the items came from poaching incidents.

The auction, which was hosted by National Auction, grossed $311,740. After payout to the auction house for commission and expenses, the sale netted $260,479.

Montana law requires FWP to sell seized items at public auction. This includes all birds, animals, fish, heads, hides, teeth or other parts of any animal other than a grizzly bear.

When a carcass is confiscated, FWP donates the meat to a charitable organization and removes the antlers to be sold at auction. When enough inventory is collected, FWP holds an auction. The last auction was held in 2017.

The auctions typically net around $100,000.

“Our enforcement staff work hard throughout the year to protect Montana’s natural resources,” said FWP director Hank Worsech. “The money raised in the auction goes right back into the critical conservation work we do across the state.”

