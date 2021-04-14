Apartment building fire displaces several Great Falls residents

GREAT FALLS — Emergency crews responded to a fire at the Fox Hollow apartment complex in Great Falls on Tuesday.

The fire was reported at 7:33 p.m. at the apartment complex located at 1700 10th Avenue Southwest.

There were no reported human injuries to residents or first responders.

Great Falls Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post: "Great Falls Fire Fighters are on the scene of a multi alarm, working structure fire... multiple pets have been rescued, initial knockdown of the main body of fire has occurred and crews are checking for extension at this time."

Great Falls Fire Rescue said that several pets were rescued, but at least one cat was still unaccounted for in the immediate aftermath. (UPDATE: the cat's owner, Tim Corbitt, confirmed on Wednesday that the other cat was found hiding beneath a couch, and is safe.)

The fire started on the ground level and spread to the third level. There is no word yet on the amount of damage.

The American Red Cross said on Wednesday morning that 10 residents have been displaced by the fire. The agency said it is providing financial assistance to help the families with immediate needs such as lodging, food, and clothing.