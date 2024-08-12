Authorities hunt black bear that attacked girl at Montana campground

RED LODGE — Wildlife officials on Monday were trying to capture a black bear that attacked a sleeping child.

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP) spokeswoman Chrissy Webb confirmed that a 3-year-old girl was injured overnight as she was sleeping inside a tent at Perry's RV Park and Campground, a private campground just on the outskirts of Red Lodge off U.S. Highway 212.

The campground has been closed as wildlife officials attempt to capture the bear, Webb said. A live trap has been set in the area.

The girl was taken to a hospital but Webb had no immediate information on her condition. The family is from Spokane, Webb said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

