Authorities release name of Billings man who died in apartment fire

BILLINGS — The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office on Tuesday released the name of a Billings man who suffered fatal injuries in an apartment fire.

John Rae Rourke, 64, died late Friday after a fire broke out in his apartment unit at Fraser Tower. Fire officials said he suffered life-threatening injuries in the fire and died later at a Billings hospital.

The fire was contained to a single apartment unit on the fifth floor of the building located at 715 S. 28th St. A cause of the fire has not been released, but officials have indicated it appears to have been accidental.

The exact cause of Rourke's death is pending the results of toxicology, the coroner's office said.