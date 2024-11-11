Average gas prices fall 4¢ per gallon in Montana

MISSOULA — The cost to fill up at the pumps has fallen again in the Treasure State.

GasBuddy.com reports average gasoline prices in Montana have fallen 4.4¢ per gallon in the last week and sat at an average of $3.04 per gallon as of Monday, November 11, 2024.

Prices are 14¢ per gallon lower than at this time a month ago and 39.3¢ per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of gasoline fell 2.6¢ per gallon over the last week to $3.03 per gallon, which is 16.7¢ lower than a month ago.

GassBuddy.com reports the cheapest gas in Montana was at $2.85 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.49 per gallon.