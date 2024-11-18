Average gas prices fall 6¢ per gallon in Montana

MISSOULA — The cost to fill is continuing a downward trend in the Treasure State.

GasBuddy.com reports average gasoline prices in Montana have fallen 6.3¢ per gallon in the last week and sat at an average of $2.98 per gallon as of Monday, November 18, 2024.

Gas prices are 20.5¢ per gallon lower than at this time a month ago and 31.9¢ per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of gasoline fell 0.7¢ per gallon over the last week to $3.02 per gallon, which is 15.2¢ lower than a month ago.

GassBuddy.com reports the cheapest gas in Montana was at $2.81 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.39 per gallon.