Average gas prices rise 3¢ per gallon in Montana

MISSOULA — Gas prices have risen over the last week in the Treasure State.

GasBuddy.com reports average gasoline prices in Montana have gone up 3.3¢ per gallon in the last week and are averaging $2.76 per gallon as of Monday, December 30, 2024.

Gas prices are now 12.1¢ per gallon lower than at this time a month ago and 18¢ per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3¢ per gallon over the last week to $2.98 per gallon, which is 4.9¢ lower than a month ago.

GassBuddy.com reports the cheapest gas in Montana was at $2.59 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.42 per gallon.