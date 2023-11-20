Big Horn County Sheriff Darrell King killed in crash

HARDIN — Big Horn County Sheriff Darrell King was killed in a two-vehicle crash late Sunday afternoon.

The fatal crash happened at about 5 p.m. on U.S. Highway 212 near the Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

King's mother, Lucille Yarlott, confirmed to MTN News on Monday morning that her son was killed in the crash.

King, 55, was sworn into the sheriff's position in January after being elected last year.

Yarlott said her son spent most of his career in law enforcement after serving in the U.S. Marine Corps and served in Operation Desert Storm.

King worked as a prosecutor in the Lame Deer, Yarlott said, and was also employed by the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the La Paz County Sheriff's Office in Arizona during his career.

The patrol had not issued an official crash report as of Monday morning, but Yarlott said her son died in a head-on collision involving a semi-trailer.

King's death was noted on Facebook by the Daniels County Sheriff's Office, which posted:

My office sends it's condolences to the friends, family, and colleagues of Big Horn County Sheriff Darrell King. I had the pleasure of meeting him and he was a very kind man who wanted to make a difference in his community. Rest easy Sheriff, we have it from here.

King leaves behind a wife and one child.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

