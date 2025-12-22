Billings churches find community support and look ahead after vandalism

BILLINGS — After recent acts of vandalism, two Billings churches are finding strength in an outpouring of community support and solidarity that leaders say has far outweighed the damage.

In the days following vandalism at Mayflower Congregational Church, Pastor Amy Carter found herself grappling with a mix of emotions.

“Every day this week when I came into the church, I was like, 'Okay, is there going to be another hateful sign on my building?'” said Carter.

Last weekend, a wall outside the church was spray-painted with six swastikas and a slur. Members of the congregation and community volunteers gathered the following Sunday to clean the vandalism, scrubbing away the red paint. A week later, most of the marks have faded away, and what has lingered since is an outpouring of support.

"Like I said before, in the end, love always wins," said Carter.

Emails and messages poured in from across Billings, including from members of the Jewish community. Their Sunday service was met with welcome visitors standing in solidarity, including roughly 15 people from Congregation Beth Aaron and Mayor-elect Mike Nelson.

“I am feeling a huge sense of support," said Carter. "It makes me grateful that Billings has people like this in the community.”

The church also received gifts: flowers from a local Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints ward and an anonymous donation left outside its door of a stuffed panda, which Carter placed on the altar during Sunday’s service.

"I put it up on the altar today to show everybody that there's lots of love and support out there," said Carter.

In the same week as the spray paint, a pride flag bearing the words “God is still speaking” was torn down from the church. Carter said a replacement has already been ordered.

"Perhaps we should order two, in case that one gets ripped off again," joked Carter. “It's sort of like now we have to say this even louder.”

On Monday, Billings Police Chief Rich St. John called the vandalism an attack on the broader community and said the incident remains under investigation. Carter said she appreciated the strong language used by law enforcement.

Longtime church member Carol Scovill said the damage was painful, but the response from the community was deeply moving.

"Just knowing that the community out there was supporting us, that's when, for me, that was just feeling (the) love come through, and it just made it so much more special,” said Scovill. "They were deeply saddened by this as much as we were, so I think it was just nice to see. It was surprising, but nice to see.”

Scovill said she feels the incident is part of a larger issue that extends beyond a single congregation.

"I'm glad now to see that (the graffiti) is no longer there as a reminder, so we won. Love won,” said Scovill. "We need to know that these things are happening. It wasn't just our church. It's happening out in the community, but it needs to be taken care of."

Another Billings church has experienced similar support after vandalism. At Wayman Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, Pastor Simon Bergen said three broken stained-glass windows at the more than 100-year-old church in October, though not hate-related, left the congregation shaken. Bergen said he was saddened to hear that other churches in Billings were also the victims of vandalism.

“You never want to see a church go through any form of vandalism or any type of hate crime," said Bergen.

Since then, local businesses and donors have stepped in. Temporary windows donated by Grizzly Glass replaced plywood coverings, and Kennedy's Stained Glass owner, Susan Kennedy Sommerfeld, has offered to help with making new stained glass windows. Donations have continued to arrive from both within and outside Billings.

"It's been a blessing," said Bergen. "It's even reached beyond the boundaries of Billings.”

The congregation is now working to have the building listed as a historic site, a designation that could unlock funding for much-needed repairs. Kate Hampton with the Montana State Historic Preservation Office in Missoula is assisting with their process.

“She feels like we have a real good shot at getting listed as a historical site," said Bergen. "With that will come some additional funding to help us with repairs that are greatly needed in this church.”

Bergen said the process could take several months and will require building assessments, but he remains hopeful.

"It's a pretty hefty bill that we've been tasked to address, and somehow or another, God will help us get there," said Bergen.

Both churches say their experiences, though different, have reinforced the same message of unity and that community solidarity can counteract damage and division.

"Even though their situation was different than ours, I think we're all in the same boat when it comes to protecting the integrity of God's house," said Bergen.

“We've got to say, loud and clear, that we won't stand for this kind of stuff,” added Carter. "If that happens to another church or another community, whatever they might be, I hope we can show up to support them too.”