Blaine County man dies following a one-vehicle crash

Posted at 9:06 AM, Apr 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-01 11:06:50-04

GREAT FALLS — A man died in a crash in Blaine County on Sunday, March 17, 2024.

The crash happened along Highway 529 just outside of Chinook at about 2 p.m.

On Saturday, March 30, the Montana Highway Patrol released information about the crash.

The MHP said the 68-year-old man from Chinook was driving east in a Chevy Silverado and went off the south side of the road.

The pickup truck traveled through a ditch for several hundred feet and crashed into a tree.

The man was taken to a medical facility where he later died.

The MHP said that the investigation determined that the man likely had a medical emergency, which caused him to lose control of the vehicle.

According to the MHP, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. The road was dry at the time of the crash, and alcohol and/or drugs were not factors.

The name of the man has not been released. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

