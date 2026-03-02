Body of fisherman recovered in Spar Lake in northwestern Montana

Authorities recovered the body of a missing 63-year-old Troy man Monday morning in the icy waters of Spar Lake.

Keith Mack was reported missing Sunday after he had failed to return home from a weekend ice fishing trip at the lake, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

Family members searched for Mack overnight, and his snowmobile was found at the Spar Lake Campground, according to the sheriff's office.

Searchers with David Thompson Search and Rescue and the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office responded and found Mack's fishing gear near a hole in the ice on the lake.

Flathead County rescue divers were called in and recovered Mack's body Monday morning.

The sheriff's office said next of kin has been notified. No cause of death was released, and authorities made no mention of the possibility of foul play.