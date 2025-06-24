Body of missing teen found at Harrison Lake

HARRISON LAKE — A 14-year-old boy from Gallatin County was found dead on Monday following an extensive search at Harrison Lake (Willow Creek Reservoir).

Madison County Communications received a call for assistance in locating the missing water recreationist on the evening of June 18.

In response, a Unified Command was established between Madison and Gallatin counties, coordinating efforts with several agencies across western Montana to initiate recovery operations.

The body of the missing teen was found at around 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Madison County Coroner are conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office expressed its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased, stating, “We share in your grief and offer our support during this difficult time.”

Numerous agencies and organizations contributed to the search and recovery efforts, including the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and Chaplain, Gallatin County Communications, Madison County Communications, Gallatin County Search and Rescue, Ruby Valley Search and Rescue, Madison Valley Search and Rescue, Harrison Volunteer Fire, Madison Valley Rural Fire, and Madison Valley EMS, among others.

Authorities have announced that Harrison Lake will remain closed in honor of the family until June 25, 2025.

Community members are asked to keep the family and friends of the lost teen in their thoughts and prayers and to respect their privacy as they cope with this tragic loss.

The Sheriff’s Office also extended gratitude for the support displayed by the community and local landowners, emphasizing the importance of giving the family and responders space during this challenging time.

