Bozeman High School nearing completion of renovations, construction projects

BOZEMAN - Bozeman got a brand new high school on one side of town, Gallatin High.

But what about Bozeman High? The high school that’s been around for quite some time.

“I mean, when you talk about a building that was built in the mid part of the last century, you know things need updating after a while," said Bozeman High School Principal Dan Mills.

A big part of those updates have been completed but there are still minor things to be done.

“This is kind of the culmination point where we’re not completely finished at this point, but as you can tell from where we’re standing we’re pretty close," said Mills. "The entire project will be completed by this summer by July 2022.”

So what’s left?

“The auditorium is fairly complete but doesn’t have all the finishing touches on it yet," explained Mills. "The Main Street entrance still needs a few finishing touches, even the area which we stand is structurally complete and ready to use but doesn’t have all of its furniture, fixtures, and equipment yet.”

While it is an ongoing process, Principal Mills says he couldn’t be happier with the way things have gone and are going.

“Anybody who’s ever gone through any kind of renovation whether it’s your kitchen or whether it’s a huge campus like this, there’s some headaches involved. Right?" asked Mills. "There are some inconveniences. Things aren’t in the same spot. We’ve got to walk around this way instead of there. We’ve got to move classrooms. But I can’t say how often enough how proud I am of our students.”

Principal Mills says the students are the ‘why’ behind the project.

“We want to have two, comprehensive, exciting high schools in our community," said Mills. "This is part of the excitement. I think we each have our role in high schools as serving as focal points in our community. I’m proud of the way we have a community presence here. I’m proud of the way people are proud to have been part of Bozeman High, how many alumni we have interact with us.”

So while most of the construction is complete, there are still some safety areas that you need to pay attention to on campus.