Bozeman sushi restaurant hoping to reopen this week following health department approval

BOZEMAN - Dave’s Sushi tells MTN News the restaurant hopes to reopen this week following final approval from the health department.

Dave’s Sushi says it is confident in safely reopening upon health department approval following the closure in April due to suspected foodborne illness that affected 50 people.

“All those impacted will continue to remain in our hearts and will not be forgotten by our restaurant family here at Dave’s,” read a statement from Dave's.

The restaurant said there would not be a formal announcement of its reopening out of respect for those who have been impacted by the illness outbreak.

