Bozeman teacher seriously injured after being struck by vehicle while biking

BOZEMAN — A Bozeman High School teacher was seriously injured and flown to Billings for surgery after a vehicle struck him while he was riding his bike on Tuesday.

In an email to parents sent on Wednesday, Bozeman High Principal Dan Mills said teacher Kelly Fulton was riding his bike to work Tuesday morning when a vehicle struck him.

The Bozeman Police Department told MTN News the incident occurred at 8:05 a.m. on Tuesday.

Fulton was headed southbound on 15th Avenue and stopped for a red light at the intersection of 15th and Oak Street.

Fulton proceeded through the intersection when the light turned green; a pickup truck heading west on Oak ran a red light and hit Fulton.

The police department said the driver of the truck stopped and no charges have been filed at this time.

Fulton was initially taken to Bozeman Deaconess Hospital and then flown to Billings.

According to Principal Mills, Fulton underwent surgery in Billings for "serious injuries" and remains in the hospital.

BHS does not know at this point how long he will be hospitalized.

Mills stated that counselors and other staff members would be available to support students with whatever they need, and plans for a guest teacher would be announced as soon as possible.