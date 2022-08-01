Bozeman Walmart shooting suspect detained, victim recovering

BOZEMAN — Bozeman Police have released additional information about the Sunday night shooting outside of the Bozeman Walmart that left one man hospitalized with a gunshot wound.

According to the release, on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at approximately 7:50 pm, the Bozeman Police Department responded to Walmart at 1500 N. 7th Avenue, for the report of a shooting that occurred inside the store.

Upon arrival, officers treated the incident as an active shooter in progress due to the limited information known at the time and immediately entered the building through a chaotic scene.

Officers located an adult male with an obvious gunshot wound and performed lifesaving measures on him along with members of American Medical Response (AMR) and the Bozeman Fire Department.

The man was transported by AMR to Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital where he is currently being treated. He is expected to recover from his wounds.

While searching Walmart, officers located an adult male who identified himself as the shooter.

The man was initially detained and is currently cooperating with investigators.

The shooter was lawfully in possession of a handgun that is believed to be the only firearm used during this incident.

