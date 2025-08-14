The University of Providence in Great Falls hosted a forum on Wednesday that helped business owners connect with government agencies.

Great Falls businesses are getting a unique opportunity to secure government contracts through the first-ever GovMatch event held at the University of Providence.

The Montana Apex Gov Match 2025 brought together local business owners and federal contractors for table talk discussions aimed at helping small businesses navigate the government procurement process.

Businesses connect with government agencies at GovMatch event

"We are so excited to host the first-ever GovMatch in Great Falls, Montana," Great Falls Development Alliance Executive Vice President Jolene Schalper said.

Schalper explained that the event creates pathways for small businesses to access lucrative government contracts.

"It's actually a way for businesses to get government contracts. And we see this huge revenue boost for our local businesses because the government buys everything," Schalper said.

Montana Apex Accelerator serves as a guide for businesses interested in working with government agencies.

Deanna Langman, Statewide Director of Montana Apex Accelerator, outlined their role in the process.

"Our role is to teach, coach and advise these companies on how to do business with the government and how to get set up, how to make contact with the agencies that are most likely their customers," Langman said.

The procurement process involves multiple steps before businesses can finalize agreements with government entities.

"We have local governments, county governments, they all need to go through procurement procedures in order to buy from you. So that's what our APEX Accelerators do. They help businesses manage those procurement procedures so that they are eligible to sell to the government and win these contracts," Schalper said.

The financial opportunities available through government contracts span numerous industries and services.

"The value to businesses is huge. The government issues contracts for fencing, for porta-potties, for farm trucks. And this allows our local businesses to get some of those contracts and increase their revenues," Schalper said.

Local business owners at the event expressed enthusiasm about the potential partnerships and opportunities.

Brett Pike, CEO of 3 Suns Cleaning Service, attended to explore growth possibilities for his family business.

"This event was to see what opportunities my small business, that my wife and I have created, can expand into what our future looks like and how we can better it," Pike said.

For Jill Tranmer, owner of The Toolbox, networking was the primary goal.

"We are looking to just meet people, get our name out there. Maybe if we annoy people enough that they'll come down and buy a tool from us," Tranmer said.

Eli Bush, owner of Precision Clean MT, emphasized the importance of relationship-building with government agencies.

"It's important to me because I know with these strong connections and, getting to know all these individuals, we can build a good working relationship possibly," Bush said.

The event appears to be generating immediate results for participants who are ready to pursue the opportunities presented.

"It impacted us greatly. When I leave here today, I know I'm going to be very busy. Just on the way home for phone calls," Pike said.

