Butte bakers turning literature into food

BUTTE — We know people who love to devour books, but at the Butte Public Library you can literally devour books at the Edible Book contest, where readers turn characters and stories into baked goods.

“I want the train,” said Aisling Schroeder.

Aisling didn’t hesitate in picking his favorite edible book, a sweet locomotive based on the book "Bullet Train". What’s your impression of it, Ash, what do you think?

“Yes … just, yes!” he said.

More than 30 people checked out the eight entrees at the recent event.

“It’s a great event because libraries are more than books and people get to come and get to eat cake. I mean, what better than that, c’mon?,” said Librarian Shari Curtis.

Do you think you’d read more if all books were edible?

“Oh, yeah! Oh, yeah I would!,” said Aaden Morley.

Entries include Turkish delights from "The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe", and a cake inspired by "Frog and Toad Together".

Fannie Flagg’s "Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Café" inspired one baker.

“Dude, I’ve been thinking of this for two weeks and I finally just a couple hours ago figured out what it would take to make it happen,” said Heatherlynn Meeks.

How do you think are going to do?

“Oh, I don’t care, I’m looking forward to eating them,” she said.

One of the youngest bakers in the contest was inspired by J.K. Rowling’s "The Ickabog".

“It’s like, about a monster that turns out to be a really nice monster,” said Nico Schulte.

And here’s the best part of it all, I get to sample the edible books. I think I’ll start with this one.

“Hey, that’s a real book!” said Schulte.

"Bullet Train" won Best of Show.