Butte celebrates $10M in park and golf course improvements

BUTTE - A total of $10 million in improvements to Stodden Park and the Highland View municipal golf course has been a game changer for recreation in the Mining City.

“Right away, we saw an increase in people and now that it’s done it’s just increased everything, the volume people coming through has increased and they just love what they see,” said Parks and Recreation Director Bob Lazzari.

A ribbon — or caution tape —cutting was held recently at the golf course to wrap up five years of improvements to the park and golf course.

Stodden Park includes a new playground, outdoor pool and infrastructure.

Many of the projects were paid for through donations from the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation and Montana Resources.

“What else is there that will not only make this the highest quality of life, but a place that really is family-focused,” said Dennis and Phyliss Washington representative Mike Halligan.

Improvements have been made on the golf course, including a new clubhouse that will include a new restaurant called the Back 9.

“I can’t thank the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation and MR for this facility. I’ve been in golf for over 20 plus years and I’ve never had a facility like this,” said Golf Operations Director Mark Fisher.

"We’ve got eight additional tee boxes on the regulation, we’re making it to feel like an 18-hole golf course. Jim MacMillan who is the superintendent right now, him and his crew have turned this course around huge—150 percent,” added Fisher.

“This is wonderful, this is the best thing I’ve ever seen, and after playing Dillon and Ennis, we came here for the simulator in the winter, and I’ll tell you what they’ve done with this course is beautiful," Golfer Gerry Maughan said.