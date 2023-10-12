Butte commissioner drafts resolution demanding more EPA transparency

BUTTE — Some Butte officials are trying to get Butte’s Council of Commissioners to pass a resolution demanding the EPA be more transparent and have more public involvement in its decision-making in the cleanup of Superfund sites like one in the heart of Butte — a cleanup that some say is taking far too long to get started.

“The consent decree has been finalized and here we’ve not moved a shovel full of dirt yet,” said Butte Commissioner Jim Fisher.

Commissioner Fisher drafted a resolution requiring more transparency from the EPA on the cleanup process, more public input, and to consider additional scientific data from those outside the EPA. The resolution was drawn up after an increase in distrust from the public.

“They say they’re not having secret meetings, but they’re having meeting upon meeting upon meeting where nobody’s told where it is, when it’s going to happen and what it’s about,” said Butte resident Mick Ringsak.

EPA officials in Butte recently would not comment on the transparency resolution being brought before the council. There have been two public meetings this summer in which the EPA heard comments from the public.

After decades of negotiations with the Atlantic Richfield Co., Butte signed a consent decree in 2020 that outlines the cleanup of a century’s worth of mining contamination in Butte.

“There’s no changing the consent decree. It is what it is, so all we want to do now is have a little more input about what the future has for Butte-Silver Bow,” said Fisher.

A major concern is capping contaminated areas with on-site dirt, or as some call it, dirty dirt, which contains low levels of heavy metals and other contaminants. The EPA clarified with MTN News that grey, or dirty dirt is used as fill dirt and areas where it is used are capped with 18 inches of uncontaminated dirt.

“If they do what they are planning on doing here with the on-site fill, this place will look the same way in 20 years,” said Ringsak.