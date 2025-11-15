Butte distillery supports local women's health fund

BUTTE — A Butte whiskey maker is helping women in Southwest Montana stay healthy with a big donation to the public health department’s local cervical and breast cancer screenings fund.

For six years, Headframe Spirits has been donating a dollar from the sales of their Orphan Girl cream liquor bottles during the month of October to the local fund.

A special label sporting a pink ribbon dons the Orphan Girl bottles to let customers know they are participating in the donation process.

Donations help uninsured or under-insured women pay for services for further diagnostics, biopsies, ultrasounds, and other diagnostics after the initial screenings.

"Insurance might pay for a mammogram, but it won’t pay for follow-up or anything like that, so a lot of women get hesitant, and not wanting to do that," says

Samatha Patrick, the chronic disease program specialist for the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department.

"I really try to spread the word that there is access to resources out there. So, please get your screenings, all your annual stuff. It’s just better to be safe, you know, and get those preventative screenings done."

This year, Headframe Spirits donated over $4,000 to the fund that supports women in Butte-Silver Bow, Madison, Beaverhead, Powell, and Granite counties. For more information, visit the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department or call 406-497-5085 to learn more about accessing the fund.