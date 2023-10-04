Butte library looking for pet supply donations

BUTTE — You can go to the Butte library to check out books and help the local animal shelter.

In honor of Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, the library is taking pet supply donations that will go to the Chelsea Bailey Animal Shelter.

People who drop off supplies will also get to take home a craft project. The supplies will help a shelter that's already filled to capacity and is not taking owner-surrendered dogs at the moment.

“All supplies are going to go to the Chelsea Bailey Animal Shelter, anything they can use. If you want to contact them directly, they may give you a better idea what they're looking for, but we're expecting a lot of dog beds, a lot of dog treats, a lot of dog food and of course, cats are welcome as well,” said Librarian Stef Johnson.

People can drop off supplies at the library during business hours Monday through Saturday.