Butte plungers make splash for good cause

BUTTE - “Welcome once again Polar Plunge this year 2023. Give yourselves a big hand to come out and watch people get tortured,” said Butte Polar Plunge master of ceremonies Chris Fisk.

People braved the ice-cold water at the Original Mine Yard to raise money for the Special Olympics on Saturday.

“I’m a little nervous, yeah, yeah, I went over and felt the water, it’s definitely colder so we’ll see how it goes,” said plunger Jesse Mosolf.

The man in a diving suit added, “I don’t know what the hubbub is all about, I’m not cold at all.”

Do you think you can handle this cold?

“Yeah, and my mom is completely scared about this, so,” said first-time plunger Drew Carr.

Fisk said, “You ever notice how fast they get out of the water?”