Butte's historic M&M bar to reopen after fire destroyed original location

BUTTE – The new M&M bar and grill is reopening in Butte this weekend after the historic business was destroyed in a fire almost two years ago.

The owner of the M&M confirmed to MTN News that the iconic bar will reopen in its new location, right next to the former location, on North Main Street Friday afternoon and will also be open Saturday and Sunday.

The former building, which had been located at 9 North Main Street for 130 years, was destroyed in a fire on May 7, 2021.

The new M&M opened for one day last St. Patrick’s Day but has remained closed since then for remodeling.

It will reopen at 4 p.m. Friday and at 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.