Butte's World Museum of Mining to host Miners' Union Day celebration

BUTTE — Miner Union Day was once one of the biggest celebrations in Butte.

Now it’s died down over the years, but you can still celebrate it and organizers say Butte should make a big deal out of this event again.

“Why would you not? Come out and celebrate, free admission, to come out and celebrate the gains made by your fathers, your grandfathers, your great grandfathers,” said World Museum of Mining Assistant Director Kim Murphy Kohn.

The World Museum of Mining will host the event that will feature games, food, and tours of Butte’s mining history.

“We have free admission all day, we’re open from 9:30 to 5, reduced-rate underground tours—it’s the lowest rate you’ll get underground tours all year long,” said Executive Director Jeanette Kopf.

Miners Union Day actually began as a protest march by striking miners in Butte on June 13, 1878.

“A group of about 400 miners marched to protest a decrease in wages at the Alice and Lexington silver mines,” said Kohn.

The protest was successful in forming a powerful union and it turned into an annual celebration. Most miners took the day off and held a parade and other fun events.

“Here in Butte, they really knocked it out of the park. Literally, they held baseball games, they’d have sack races, they’d have egg races. They would do all kinds of fun things,” said Kohn.

Many believe the unions were instrumental in increasing wages and safety conditions in the industry.

“Here in Butte, because we were so heavily unionized, we did not employ children in the mines like you see in other parts of the country. I think that’s probably one of my favorite aspects,” she said.

The celebration may not be as big as it once was, but residents are encouraged to come out.

“Come and learn the history, walk the streets, take the tour, see what built Butte. Mining built Butte,” said Kopf.

The event is on Saturday, June 15 at the museum which is located just west of the Montana Tech Campus.

