Cancer Support Community Montana expanding statewide

BOZEMAN - Cancer Support Community (CSC) Montana has opened their Bozeman office as they look to expand statewide.

Their goal is to serve more people across the state who are being impacted by cancer.

They were able to secure a location in Missoula with the goal of opening in 2022.

CSC also plans to expand into eastern and rural Montana partnering with the Indian Family Health clinic in Great Falls.

With the advent of telehealth, they hope that by expanding locations across the state they will be able to provide more access to near and far.

“We have always been Cancer Support Community Montana. Now it's the Bozeman chapter because we are now going to have a Missoula chapter,” said Cancer Support Community Montana CEO Becky Franks.

The organization wants people to know that they offer their services free of charge to those who need them.

