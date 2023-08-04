Watch Now
NewsMontana News

Actions

Carbon County man kills black bear that broke into home

bear shot luther.png
courtesy photo
bear shot luther.png
Posted at 4:50 PM, Aug 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-04 18:50:04-04

A Carbon County couple is cleaning up their Luther home after they shot and killed a black bear that had broken inside.

Seeley Oblander and her fiance, Tom Bolkcom said they woke up around 3 a.m. Thursday when their dog started barking, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP).

They walked downstairs and found a black bear in their living room.

The couple says the bear refused to leave so Bolkcom grabbed a gun and shot the animal, and then chased it from room to room until it finally collapsed, according to FWP.

It turns out the bear had climbed into the home through a window.

FWP told MTN News the couple was justified in killing the bear — and added they'd received reports of a bear getting into garbage and eating dog food at several other homes nearby.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!