Carroll College hosts 112th Commencement ceremony

HELENA - A total of 228 Carroll College students graduated at Nelson Stadium on Saturday, and as they took their steps up to get their diplomas, many reflected on their time on campus.

Brynn Shewman, who is graduating with an Anthrozoology degree, was happy to come back to her hometown of Helena for school.

"It's been a great experience. I love Carroll College, and the Anthrozoology degree is just the best," said Shewman, who also received the Michael Murphy Award for Outstanding Collegiate Citizenship.

For nursing graduate Lane Buus, his four years at Carroll has brought him his closest friends.

"I've had some of the best friends ever coming to Carroll, and my journey has been awesome. I loved every second of being at Carroll. I lived on campus all four years then have just come to know the professors well just because of the small class sizes and whatnot, and just walked with the same people in all my time at Carroll College as well," said Buus.

Shewman will go on to do online graduate school while working with animals with her degree.

"It's called Canisius College, but it's an online program, so I get to stay here and train dogs in the local Helena area with another business while also attending grad school. So yeah, it's a perfect little deal," she said.

Buus will be studying for the N-CLEX exam to become a registered nurse and will also continue his faith studies, "I'm going to take the N-CLEX this summer, and then I'm going to be going to the seminary this fall to study for the Catholic Diocese of Helena down in Denver."

The 112th Commencement also celebrated Carroll College alumni from the classes of 1952, 1960-62, and 1970-72.

