Cave Bay Gulch resident remembers Dam Bar following fire

HELENA — What started as the perfect afternoon to lounge on the lake, turned devastating after a popular Canyon Ferry area bar caught on fire.

Multiple fire agencies were dispatched to the Dam Bar after a fire broke out Saturday afternoon.

The Dam Bar is located just north of Kim's Marina on Cave Bay.

The Dam Bar has been popular spot for the lakeside residents for decades

MTN News

Amanda Swisher, has been a patron of the bar for eight years.

“Well seeing the bar burn down actually brings quite a bit of feeling of loss to my family and I” said Swisher.

Swisher and her family would retreat to the bar for cold drinks and food after a long day out on Canyon Ferry.

“Usually Saturday or Sunday nights we meet here and get together and discuss the weekend and all the fun we've had,” said Swisher.

MTN News

The fire is a big hole for Swisher, the Dam Bar owners and the community of Cave Bay Gulch.

"This is a huge loss for this community this place has been popular for 30 plus years,” said Swisher.

Swisher says she is devastated for the owners and workers of the bar.

“My condolences to Nancy and her husband and my heart goes out to all the employees that lost their job today,” said Swisher.

Firefighters from Baxendale, East Gate and East Valley, and Tri-Lake Fire Departments are still trying to stop the flames, as of 7:30 p.m Saturday

