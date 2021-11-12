Ceremony encourages veterans to seek support in Butte

BUTTE — Butte honored those who served this country with a Veteran’s Day ceremony and reminded people that the problems and needs of veterans follow them long after their military service.

“It was tough. I still battle with PTSD, but I’ve gone through programs where it helps me use tools to deal with the PTSD,” said Butte veteran Brian Trudgeon.

Trudgeon, along with other veterans, attended the solemn ceremony in the Butte Civic Center Annex where people spoke about honoring people like him. Having served multiple tours in combat zones, Trudgeon admitted it was difficult transitioning into civilian life.

“Crowds were a big thing, seeing a pothole in the street was a big thing, because over there they would plant bombs in them, and just dealing with anger issues,” said Trudgeon.

United Veterans Council Commander David Reisenauer spoke about the importance of getting young veterans involved in veteran’s organizations when they get out of the military.

“We can help the veteran get acclimated into the civilian world, we have access to what jobs are opening, what training is opening, you know, get out there,” said Reisenauer.

And some of this important treatment for veterans will start here in Butte at its new VA clinic that’s expected to be open by end of this year.

“You need a couple things if you’re going to provide good healthcare: You got to have good docs, got to have nurses and you’ve got to have good facilities. We need more of all of them, so Butte getting this facility is really a step in the right direction,” said U.S. Sen. Jon Tester.