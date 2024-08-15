Watch Now
Child dies after being hit by a vehicle in Richland County

GREAT FALLS — A child died after reportedly being hit by a pickup truck in Richland County on Wednesday, August 14, 2024.

It happened at about 4:30 p.m. just outside the town of Sidney near the intersection of County Road 352 and County Road 126.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, several occupants of the pickup truck got out of the vehicle, including a one-year-old boy.

The MHP report states that the 28-year-old male driver "put the vehicle in reverse to exit the driveway, unaware that the juvenile was behind the vehicle."

The vehicle struck the child, who died at the scene.

No other details have been released at this point.

We will update you if we get more information.

