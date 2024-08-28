Chokecherries in Montana: Where to find them, how to enjoy them

GREAT FALLS — Chokecherries are a beloved Montana treat, known for their tart taste and versatility in the kitchen.

As summer fades into fall, these small, dark berries are ripe for the picking. But where can you find them, and what should you do with them once you've gathered your harvest?

Despite their size, chokecherries pack a powerful punch when it comes to flavor. Late summer and early fall are the prime seasons for collecting these berries, which are often found in low-lying areas near rivers and lakes throughout Montana.

MTN News

The central and western regions of the state are particularly abundant in chokecherries.

If you're near Yellowstone, you might discover chokecherry bushes near the Little Belt Mountains. In Helena, try searching along the Missouri River or exploring the trails of Mount Helena Park. For those in Great Falls, Sluice Boxes State Park is a promising spot.

Chokecherries thrive in areas with moist soil and plenty of sunlight, so keep an eye out for clusters of these unique berries when you're out and about. Once you know what to look for, spotting them will be a breeze.

After you've gathered your chokecherries, the culinary possibilities are endless. From jams and jellies to wines and syrups, chokecherries are a versatile ingredient in many recipes. One popular use is chokecherry jelly — perfectly sweet, perfectly tart, and perfect on toast.

So whether you're looking to try your hand at making jam or simply enjoy the taste of Montana, chokecherries are a wild treat worth seeking out.

However, it's important to remember that these berries are best enjoyed after being cooked.

MTN News

Raw chokecherries can be quite bitter and even toxic in large quantities, so avoid eating the seeds or leaves.

Get out there, find some chokecherries of your own, and happy harvesting!

As a bonus, here's a simple Choke Cherry Jam recipe!

Chokecherry Jam Recipe

Ingredients:



4 cups chokecherry juice (from about 8 cups of chokecherries)

1 package (1.75 oz) powdered pectin

4 cups sugar

Instructions: