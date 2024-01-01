Club educating community about Montana's railroad history

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Museum of Railroad History (MMRH) recently hosted a large model railroad "fun run" in Great Falls where visitors had the chance to test out their track while also getting to learn about Montana's railroad history.

The museum club members spend several hours each week working on the layout.

“We give tours, partly educational because a lot of the material we have here dates back to actual great northern and such like that, and we're busy working on the layout most of the time,” said Doug Laubach, a museum member for more than 10 years.

Laubach said the MMRH contains two of the largest railroad layouts in the Northwest, as well as a large library collection of informational books on Montana’s railroad history.

MTN News Montana Museum of Railroad History

“Part of it wasn’t done, like, for instance, this whole layout here was just track and then the other end the same thing, so we had a lot of work to do, but I think we're within a few years of getting it pretty much completed, but we're never finished,” said Laubach.

The MMRH's mission is to continue to educate people on Montana’s railroad history and the important role that played in the development of the state.

The club meets every Thursday at 7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. To learn more about the MMRH or to become a member, click here to visit the website.