Community rallies to support Montana child during battle against cancer

GREAT FALLS - Ten-year-old Ben Aagaard was diagnosed with cancer for the second time in May of 2023 and is currently undergoing chemotherapy.

“He had his first round a couple years ago,” said Jessica Aagaard. “It was undetected for a while and then it was very emergent and was life-flighted to Denver.”

The community of the Great Falls Nazarene Church came together to show support for the Aagaard family.

People at the event were able to donate $10 and get their heads shaved; all money raised will help fund Ben’s treatments.

MTN News

“Today started out with [Jessica] just having an idea about people shaving their heads in support of Ben, and then the church family here just blew it up into everything that you've seen here today,” said Sean Aagaard.

Multiple people had their heads shaved, an ice cream vendor donated free ice cream to everyone in attendance, and they prepared pancakes for attendees.

The Aagaard family was just overwhelmed with how the community rallied to show support for Ben.

“We’re doing a fundraiser so that I can save up money for travels and chemotherapy,” said Ben.

MTN News

Ben was hesitant to have his friends and family shave their heads, but after seeing so many people come together to support him, he lit up with joy.

“I didn't want my family to shave their heads while I was gone because I didn't want to come home after my first round of chemo to a whole bunch of bald heads,” Ben said.

Donations are still needed to help fund Ben’s treatments; if you would like to help, click here.