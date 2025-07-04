Consumers: Montana Gas prices "ok" for now

HELENA — It wasn't long ago that drivers around the country were paying $4 or even $5 for a gallon of regular at the pump.

That being said, for now, folks around Montana don't have much to complain about.

Right now, a gallon of regular unleaded sits at about $3.27 on average around the Treasure State.

Frequent traveler Sean Fitzgerald drives a hybrid and says, "It saves on gas; regardless, it isn't necessarily the gas prices."

However, when push comes to shove, Fitzgerald might drive less. He thought about it for a moment and then landed on $4 per gallon for regular as a sticking point.

Compared to recent years past, $3.27 isn't too bad. Summer prices are historically the highest prices of the year.

Despite tariffs, conflicts in the Middle East, and high interest rates, oil prices remain stable.

Julian Paredes with AAA finds Fitzgerald's caution zone to be shared by many.

"There's not a specific tipping point, but 2022 was very much a down year for road trips. We saw gas prices shoot up over $4 and in some places over $5. That definitely deterred some people," says Paredes.

On the water, the stakes are a little higher because boats are a luxury item. Fuel at marinas is more expensive, but that doesn't stop Tom Waring from Butte.

"Well, a long time ago, a friend told me a boat is a hole in the water that you pour money into and I can verify that," says Waring. "It'll affect some people."